Milan to rival Liverpool for Arsenal reject, who’s now smashing it at PSV – report

Milan and Liverpool are reportedly set to battle for Netherlands international Donyell Malen, who has an impressive 21 goal contributions in 26 league games this season.

The 22-year-old left fellow Premier League side Arsenal in 2017 for just £500,000, as stated by the Irish Mirror, joining PSV’s youth side, and now has an estimated market value of £27 million [Transfermarkt].

Malen is a target for Liverpool this summer with Jurgen Klopp said to be keen on bolstering his side’s attacking options, reports Italian outlet Calciomercato.

According to the reliable Gazzetta dello Sport (via Milan Reports), AC Milan are also interested in signing the former Arsenal forward and will attempt to lure him to the San Siro this summer.

The 22-year-old is posting some seriously impressive numbers for PSV, scoring 49 goals for the Dutch side at senior level in 103 appearances in all competitions.

Aside from Mo Salah and now-fit Diogo Jota, Liverpool are struggling to find the back of the net this season, relative to their usual standard.

Adding Malen to the side could be a good move, with the young Netherlands forward looking like an exciting talent and certainly one to keep an eye on.