Naby Keita crucial in Guinea’s excellent 1-0 win over Mali and plays 90 minutes

Naby Keita will fly back to Merseyside now, giving him plenty of time to recover before Liverpool’s massive April Fixtures.

Guinea have another fixture against Namibia on Saturday, but the UK is enforcing a quarantine after travelling there so Keita will instead head home early – which is good news for Liverpool.

Last night, Guinea beat Mali 1-0 with Keita playing the full 90 minutes. We’re always worried about his country overusing him, but right now, those minutes are probably handy, considering he’s coming back to Merseyside today.

Early reports suggest there is no injury and any issues, which is great.

Now, Keita will be competing with Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum for one of two spots alongside Fabinho in midfield.

Jordan Henderson will also be an option, but the skipper won’t be ready for the games with Real Madrid and we should only consider him coming back if we’ve made it to the quarters.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane play before the weekend, so we’ll be watching those games from behind our fingers as well!