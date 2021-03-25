Ozan Kabak’s crazy stats v Netherlands go viral after big Turkey win

Ozan Kabak did concede a silly penalty for Turkey last night against Netherlands, but Memphis Depay missed it – so we’re not going to count it against him!

The 21-year-old put in a defensive performance jam-packed full of clearances and winning duels, and looked a player far beyond his years.

He’s got until the end of the season with Liverpool to prove himself as a potential longer-term option at the heart of our defence – with the Reds able to activate an £18m permanent from Schalke is Jurgen Klopp chooses.

We’re beginning to think it might be smart… That’s good value for money for someone his age, and he will have the benefit of already being settled at the club.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip coming back, Kabak and Nat Phillips provide, on paper, good backup for the experienced trio.

Assuming those three will be ready to consistently play at this stage though is perhaps naive considering the evidence of this term.

📊 | Ozan Kabak vs Netherlands: 11 clearances

3 interceptions

3 ground duels won

2 aerial duels won

6 long balls completed

100% dribble success

1 chance created

0 times dribbled past *THAT* goal-line clearance

*THAT* dribble and pass 20 years of age. Sensational performance. pic.twitter.com/JkT70xj3DP — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) March 24, 2021