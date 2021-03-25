(Photo) Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane gets it all wrong with El Hadji Diouf snap

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has shared a snap on Instagram of himself working out with former Senegal international El Hadji Diouf.

The Reds forward described his compatriot as ‘the best player in the history of our dear country‘ – which, in our opinion, is all wrong because that player is Mane!

Diouf, who has controversially called out Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher since leaving Liverpool, managed 24 goals in 70 appearances for Senegal, whereas Sadio is on 21 in 71 as a winger.

Obviously, we’re going to lean toward Mane over Diouf – but our No.10 is a generational talent!

Take a look at the photo below – taken from Mane’s Instagram profile.

