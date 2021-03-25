Spurs midfielder reveals what’s ‘fascinating’ about Liverpool captain Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is the engine of Jurgen Klopp’s team and his absence is being felt amid an ongoing injury.

The midfielder is more than just a world-class player, he’s the organiser on the pitch, spurring his team-mates on when their heads drop.

Spurs’ Oliver Skipp has been speaking about the Liverpool captain, saying he finds listening to Henderson’s in-game orders ‘fascinating’.

“I think that they [Henderson and Rice] would be more than willing [to help me],” he told the Evening Standard.

“I mean, Declan Rice has played over 100 Premier League games and he’s not too much older than me, so he’d definitely be the one I’d be looking to talk to and just to see how he’s going about it.

“Obviously, Henderson is a Champions League winner so they are definitely players that you can learn off, watch and see what they do.

“I think with Henderson and Rice, a big part of their game is their leadership qualities. You see, on the pitch, the vocal demanding, positive attitude.

“I was watching it, because sometimes Liverpool release a clip of where you can actually hear the players and you just listen to Henderson throughout the game driving that team on and I just found that fascinating, just watching him, and definitely something with the experience that you gain I can add to my game for sure.”

While he obviously plays for a rival team, it’s nice to hear one of the more promising up-and-coming midfielders in the Premier League seemingly looking up to Henderson as an idol of sorts.

Skipp could certainly do a lot worse than the Liverpool captain if he wants to learn how a great leader plays their game.

We have to admit, we love watching – or rather, hearing – the clips the Reds’ media team release when you can heard the skipper barking his orders!