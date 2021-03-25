These Liverpool fans call for no-brainer Coutinho transfer as details emerge

Barcelona are reportedly willing to accept bids of around £35 million for Philippe Coutinho this summer, and some Liverpool fans are keen on the idea of the Reds making a move.

The Brazilian departed Anfield in 2018 and has endured mixed fortunes ever since, winning trophies in Spain and with Bayern Munich on loan – but failing to establish himself as a key player.

According to the Star (via Sportlens), Barcelona are prepared to cut their losses on Coutinho and accept an offer in the region of £35 million.

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter seem to think this is a ‘no brainer’ for the Reds and Jurgen Klopp should make a move for the attacking midfielder this summer – the following tweet has over 1.5K likes.

Coutinho’s available for a reported

£34 million this summer. He’s only 28 years old and has torn up the Premier League in the past. Such a no brainer. Bring him home. pic.twitter.com/YnylmkueCV — Wilco🧣 (@KIopptinho) March 24, 2021

While ‘no brainer’ is certainly a bold statement, if Klopp gives the green light and is able to get the best out of Coutinho once again, a fee of around £35 million would be a steal.

But that’s a lot of ‘if’ statements, and there is no guarantee the Brazilian would get near his old self again, never mind finding his best position in the current Liverpool team.

The Reds currently don’t set up with a central attacking midfielder, but Coutinho has shown he can play as an effective left-winger and as part of a midfield trio, so it’s not impossible, even if highly unlikely.

We at Empire of the Kop would welcome any signing Klopp gives the green light to, but we’d urge supporters to not hold their breath for Phil.