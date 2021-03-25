(Video) Guido Rodriguez best bits: Argentina international & linked Wijnaldum replacement

There have been plenty of midfielders linked to Liverpool to replace Gini Wijnaldum amid his expected departure to Barcelona.

There’s been Yves Bissouma, Fabien Ruiz and Renato Sanches to name three of many – but Rodriguez is a new name on the list…

He’s a 26-year-old Argentina international who only actually moved to Europe last summer from Mexico – but he’s impressed mightily for Real Betis.

Estadio Deportivo state Rodriguez has emerged as a target for both ourselves and Arsenal.

On first glance, he’s more akin to Fabinho than Gini Wijnaldum – as he’s rangy and dominates defensively, rather than being a clever ball carrier.

Still, another physical specimen in a midfield three might be just what Liverpool need!

Check him out, below: