(Video) LFC’s forgotten starlet’s hat-trick as Reds take each other on in training match

21-year-old Liverpool star Ben Woodburn netted a glorious hat-trick in an 11 v 11 match at the Reds’ training centre in Kirkby earlier this week.

The Wales international has fallen out of favour at Anfield in recent years, with a few faltering loan deals away to Sheffield United, Oxford United and Blackpool.

But Woodburn’s fine return to form in training will do him no harm whatsoever, with a trio of goals as the Reds took on each other in training, with new signing Kaide Gordon bagging a lovely assist to boot.

Take a look at the video below for Ben’s hat-trick – plus every other goal – via LFC TV.

🎩 @BenWoodburn with a hat-trick! 🎥 All the goals from the Reds going head-to-head in the internal friendly… pic.twitter.com/tvps9PlUYj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 25, 2021