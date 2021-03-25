(Video) LFC’s forgotten starlet’s hat-trick as Reds take each other on in training match

21-year-old Liverpool star Ben Woodburn netted a glorious hat-trick in an 11 v 11 match at the Reds’ training centre in Kirkby earlier this week.

The Wales international has fallen out of favour at Anfield in recent years, with a few faltering loan deals away to Sheffield United, Oxford United and Blackpool.

But Woodburn’s fine return to form in training will do him no harm whatsoever, with a trio of goals as the Reds took on each other in training, with new signing Kaide Gordon bagging a lovely assist to boot.

Take a look at the video below for Ben’s hat-trick – plus every other goal – via LFC TV.

