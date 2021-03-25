(Video) Naby Keita highlights v Mali: LFC’s no.8 kicked throughout 90 minutes

Naby Keita played the full 90 minutes against Mali for Guinea yesterday, with his country running out 1-0 winners.

You can see in the video below, how Keita was the target of hard tackles throughout – which in fairness – his playing style encourages.

Keita likes to get the opponent close to him, so he can wriggle away, but it means he’s the recipient of lunges and kicks.

His performance here is nothing special, but at least he got through it without picking up a proper injury – although at times – we were worried watching!

Keita will fly back to Merseyside now – as he doesn’t have to face Namibia due to the UK’s quarantine rules.