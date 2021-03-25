(Video) Thiago shows off beautiful technique and skills in Spain training

Watching Thiago have fun with a football is a pleasure in itself!

Our midfielder, who is currently off with Spain for the international break, enjoyed training in the sunshine with his countrymen.

We love the way he controls the ball instantly, keeps it up and then side-volleys it back to his partner – without the ball touching the floor!

Thiago will be back in Liverpool’s side for our games after the international break, with us expecting the 30-year-old to have an especially big role to play in the Champions League tie with Real Madrid.

Thiago excels in that competition and is hoping to pick up another title having won it with Bayern Munich last term.