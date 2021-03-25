(Video) Wijnaldum v Kabak: Liverpool stars battle in 6-goal Netherlands v Turkey thriller

Turkey beat Netherlands 4-2 last night in what can only be described as a thriller!

And Gini Wijnaldum was often in direct battles with Liverpool team-mate Ozan Kabak, because our midfield plays just off the striker for his country.

Kabak conceded a late penalty, but was overall solid – and we’d rather he makes those mistakes for his country and not us…

The youngster definitely has a bit of Dejan Lovren about him, in that he can do everything right in a game but then make an error that directly leads to a goal!

Still, aged 20, he has plenty of time to hone his composure and decision making.

Gini, as we pretty much know, is moving to Barca – but will still have a play to part from now until the summer.