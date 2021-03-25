(Video) Wonderkid Musialowski’s LFC TV interview: “I’m enjoying playing for Liverpool”

Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski is really catching the eye this season with some wonderful performances for the Reds’ U18s.

The Polish forward went semi-viral a few weeks ago by scoring a wonderful solo goal in training.

LFC TV seldom interview the young lads, with only the likes of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones getting such treatment, but they’ve say down with the 17-year-old. It really speaks volumes of what the club expects from his future.

In the video below, you can hear Musialowski talking about how he’s “enjoying playing for Liverpool” and how great it is being a part of the club.

Pictures courtesy of LFC TV.

"I feel I've settled really well. I'm enjoying playing for Liverpool, so it's great. I feel really good that I'm part of this club." Watch the full interview with the exciting Mateusz Musialowski and much more on the 𝐀𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 at 17:30 GMT on LFCTV 📺 pic.twitter.com/VbzCf0v6nk — LFCTV (@LFCTV) March 25, 2021