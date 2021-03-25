What Barcelona need to do before they can sign Gini Wijnaldum – report

Barcelona are continually heavily linked with a move for Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

Earlier this month it was claimed the Netherlands international had given the go-ahead on a pre-contract agreement with the Catalan side, but these reports were quickly dashed.

But with an exit still on the cards, as there is no news on Liverpool and Wijnaldum brokering a new deal, speculation continues.

The latest nugget of information comes from Spanish outlet SPORT (via Sport Witness), who claim Barcelona are relying on several exits before being able to get Gini’s signing over the line.

The aforementioned report states Barca consider Wijnaldum an ‘interesting’ option with his Liverpool contract due to expire this summer.

With the end of June fast approaching, it can expected the Dutchman will want his future made clear, as it seems both clubs mentioned here are running out of time to get their man.

For Liverpool, Wijnaldum’s potential departure would hang heavy on his team-mates as he’s Jurgen Klopp’s most-used midfielder since arriving at Anfield five years ago and will need to be adequately replaced.