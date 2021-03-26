Andy Robertson: ‘I’ve enjoyed added responsibility, but not the results…’

Andy Robertson has vowed to improve his form for Liverpool and promised fans that the Reds will keep fighting until the end.

We all know the difficulties Jurgen Klopp’s men have faced this term, but there’s huge fixtures to be played in April that could define our season.

First up though, the defender leads Scotland tonight in their World Cup qualifier against Austria at Hampden Park.

The international clash provides a welcome distraction from club duty for the 27-year-old, who admits the Premier League champions’ recent form has been tough to take.

Klopp’s Reds are seventh in the table, 25 points behind runaway title favourites Manchester City, having lost six of our last eight league games.

Robertson – who today was announced as a leading ambassador for luxury London menswear brand Royle Eleven – admits it has been a challenge but he is determined to end what has been a testing campaign on a high, especially in the Champions League.

“Every season is a test,” Robertson said.

“Trying to win a league with the expectations at Liverpool is incredibly difficult. Last season and the season before were tests in different ways. But this one has been tough, of course it has. Having people fall around you – every game we were going into, we were picking up injuries. Hopefully, touch wood, we have kind of stopped that now.

“In the last six to eight games, we have not picked up many and we have started to get boys back. Being a mainstay of that team, keeping myself fit and being able to be relied on: I have enjoyed the responsibility. But I’ve not enjoyed the results on the park.”

“We know we can do better but we’ve got a big finish to the season. We’ve got nine games left in the Premier League to try to push up into a more respectable position. And we are in the last eight of the Champions League.”

