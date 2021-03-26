David Lynch says Liverpool could return for January target ‘who statistically completely fits the bill’

David Lynch has suggested that Liverpool could go back for Duje Caleta-Car in the summer window to bolster their defensive options going into the next season.

With long-term injuries sustained to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez – not to mention a host of backup options – severely impacting upon the domestic campaign, the position of centre-half is expected to be reinforced come the season end.

“Joel Matip – you can’t necessarily rely on him – his injury record has been so poor of late. Do we get another one in? Someone like, for example, Duje Caleta-Car?” the journalist told the Reds Unrestricted podcast. “He’s a player who statistically completely fits the bill for what they’re looking for at centre-half. I do wonder whether knowing he’s available for such a low price relatively they might think about going back in for him in the summer. So that’ll be one to watch.”

Who will Liverpool turn to in the summer to strengthen the backline?

Ozan Kabak would appear to be the obvious option for us, being available on an £18m option-to-buy, not to mention his positive performances in a red shirt.

Given the financial struggles of Ligue 1, however, we could potentially expect a relatively cheap asking price for Caleta-Car, who our recruitment team was also reportedly eyeing.

Should the Turkey international keep up his current form for us, however, it’s hard to see Jurgen Klopp not wanting to take advantage of the potential on offer – especially for such a low, fixed price.