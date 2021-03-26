‘Harvey has to get Mo Salah out of the team’ – Ex-Red predicts big challenge for young starlet

Former Liverpool winger Stewart Downing has said that Harvey Elliott must find a way to push Mo Salah out of the side if he is to get minutes with the first-XI.

The on-loan starlet has been in sensational form for Blackburn Rovers, registering a remarkable 15 goal contributions in 33 Championship games this season.

“It’s one thing doing it at Blackburn, but we are talking about a team that wants to win Premier Leagues and Champions Leagues. Liverpool have to challenge, and Harvey has to get Mo Salah out of the team,” the Englishman told Goal. “But things can happen. If Salah leaves or gets injured, then he may get a chance, and then it’s up to him to take it.”

READ MORE: New report claims Liverpool had €20m bid rejected for Serie A star

Could Harvey Elliott feature for the first-team next season?

With many tipping the forward to struggle with the physicality of the English second division, there can be no questioning the fact that Elliott has largely exceeded expectations.

His performances will have no doubt attracted Jurgen Klopp’s gaze, with the German bound to test the youngster’s mettle in pre-season.

With a forward high up on the former Dortmund boss’ wishlist, however, the likelihood is that the 17-year-old will face a tall order to break into the first-team squad, let alone take Salah’s spot.

That being said, with the sky looking like the limit for the former Fulham Academy graduate, we certainly won’t rule anything out for him just yet.