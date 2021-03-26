(Image) All three potential Liverpool Nike kits leaked on Twitter; new white jersey included

Liverpool fans will be very familiar with the rumoured Nike home and third kits that have spread like wildfire across the Twittersphere.

One Twitter user released the potential kit designs Jurgen Klopp’s men could be donning next term, including a brand new white jersey, styled with similar lightning bolts running across the shirt.

Should the kits be accurate, it would appear that Nike has ditched the ambitious patterns of this current season for more simple designs.

It’s not a bad effort, in all fairness, though we’re sure fans will have a few things to say about the red, white, and black trimmings on the sleeves and collar of the away shirt.