(Video) Mo Salah shows class by what he did in Kenyan dressing room post Egypt draw

Mo Salah’s Egypt drew 1-1 with Kenya, ensuring them qualification for next year’s AFCON…

The tournament is frustratingly being held mid-season again, which has been an issue for us in the past and will continue to be in the future.

Salah didn’t have an especially notable game yesterday, but as long as he stays fit, we don’t mind!

Post-match, we went into the Kenyan dressing room and congratulated his opponents on their performance.

When people make a big thing of this, you know you’ve made it!

Egypt play Comoros on Monday, and after that Salah will head back to Merseyside to prepare for Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Class act from Mo Salah to come into the Harambee Stars dressing room and congratulate them for an impressive game.

The red card really killed the impetus Harambee Stars had started to build in the second half.