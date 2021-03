A kit similar to a previously leaked design of Liverpool’s potential Nike home kit for the next season has surfaced on the internet.

The new picture appears to show a jersey that largely conforms to the prior images, though the red does appear somewhat less burgundy and a bit more Liverpool-esque red.

Though we’re still not sure on the pink trimming on the sleeves and collar, it does seem an improvement on the previous pictures released.

You can see the potential new home kit below: