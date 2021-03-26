Journalist identifies two forwards as likely LFC signings: ‘That seems like Liverpool down to the ground’

David Lynch has identified Raphinha and Patson Daka as two likely signings Liverpool could make to bolster the forward line in the upcoming window.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly said to have made the purchase of a new forward the top priority for the recruitment department this summer.

“A few of the names stick out to me as very much Liverpool signings – I’m thinking of Raphinha of Leeds United; that seems like Liverpool down to the ground,” the journalist told the Reds Unrestricted podcast. “Patson Daka is another one that stands out to me as one of the players Liverpool would be taking a look at.”

What will Liverpool’s transfer business in the summer look like?

With Bobby Firmino’s form being subjected to heavy scrutiny, there are suspicions Liverpool’s transfer plans this summer spell the beginning of the end for the fan favourite.

As far as we at the EOTK are concerned, however, it’s too early to call time on the No.9’s career, though it’s clear that another forward is required to at least allow for some rotation of the front three.

Raphinha would seem a particularly well-suited option, though a likely sky-high asking price may force Michael Edwards and the recruitment team to cast their gaze over at RB Salzburg where Daka is enjoying a prolific season in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Valued at €20m, according to Transfermarkt, the Zambian would represent a potentially cheaper option for us in the impending window and fits the bill for the kind of target we’d expect Klopp to sanction a move for.

