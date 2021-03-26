Liverpool journalist explains how league finish will impact Reds’ transfer plans

David Lynch has suggested that Liverpool’s transfer plans will be affected by where they finish in the league table, with the demands on the squad expected to be lesser without European football.

FSG’s promise to financially back the side, regardless of whether or not the Reds have Champions League football next year, however, remains unchanged.

“So much depends on what Liverpool’s finishing position in the league is, and the size of the squad they need will be reflected in that,” the journalist told the Reds Unrestricted podcast. “I can see a lot of the decisions changing in the next couple of months depending on where Liverpool end up.”

How will Liverpool’s transfer plans be affected by a lack of European football next term?

Should Liverpool fail to secure Champions League football for the next season, questions will be raised as to the necessity of reinforcing certain positions.

Given how horrifically our season was derailed by injuries focused in the heart of the backline, we’d expect a new centre-half to still be brought in during the summer, potentially taking advantage of Ozan Kabak’s £18m option-to-buy fee.

Though further options for the forward line would be preferable, we’d expect the side to potentially wait till the summer of 2022 and stick with our current options without the demands of European football on the squad to contend with.

Gini Wijnaldum’s departure will force the recruitment team to invest in a new midfielder, of course, but we couldn’t see the club bringing in more than two players to reinforce the squad.

