McAteer advises Liverpool to sign versatile €100m Dortmund forward over Mbappe

Jason McAteer has advised his former side to add Jadon Sancho to the squad, instead of Kylian Mbappe, in order to improve the versatility of the forward line.

The 21-year-old is thought to be a key target for Manchester United, with the Red Devils’ move for the Englishman having reportedly fallen apart during the prior summer window.

“You look at the teams that have come with that low block, they’ve come with that low defensive unit that is saying ‘come and break us down. We know we’ll get an opportunity. And if we can be clinical, we can kind of nick this’,” the ex-Liverpool midfielder told Goal. “I think that’s what’s happened in quite a lot of the games this season, Liverpool have come unstuck against teams that have offered those kinds of tactics, they haven’t been able to break them down. So, I think versatility would be the way to go.”

“I know it’s a long-winded answer. But I’d sign Jadon Sancho. I’d sign him because he’s got that versatility,” McAteer added. “He’s got pace and he’s got creativity. If there’s a low block and you need something a little bit different, he offers that.”

Is Sancho the ideal forward signing for Liverpool this summer?

Valued at €100m, according to Transfermarkt, the Bundesliga star would likely represent Liverpool’s entire transfer budget for the upcoming window, if not somewhat over the parameters FSG have in mind.

While we’ve no doubt about the talent on offer from Sancho, one might imagine that Mbappe may be a more suitable target in consideration of his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2022.

At the very least, there’s a reasonable chance the circumstances would put the World Cup-winner’s asking price on par with the Dortmund man’s, provided that the Frenchman doesn’t agree a new contract anytime soon.

A potential move for the Ligue 1 star would then of course rely to an extent on wage demands, and whether we could even afford a potentially exorbitant asking price.

