New report claims Liverpool had €20m bid rejected for Serie A star

Liverpool have reportedly had a €20m bid for Torino fullback Wilfried Singo rejected, according to Spazio Milan.

That being said, with the Serie A outfit teetering on the edge of relegation, the Reds may still get their man come the season end and potentially for a smaller fee than they were prepared to offer initially.

Do we even need another fullback?

It’s not a source we’re familiar with, and when further taking into account that Liverpool already have a reasonable backup option for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s position in Neco Williams, it may very well be worth taking the claim with an extra pinch of salt.

Putting that aside, it would seem that the fullback positions aren’t much of a priority for Jurgen Klopp this summer, with the German reportedly more interested in bolstering his forward line and the centre of defence.

Given that Gini Wijnaldum’s potential departure at the end of the season would also give the former Dortmund boss another big problem to solve, we just can’t see the club spending upwards of £15m on a position that isn’t in dire need of reinforcement.

