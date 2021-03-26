New report claims Liverpool sending scouts to watch Kabak’s Turkey teammate

Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to watch over the performance of Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir in the upcoming World Cup qualifier clash with Norway tomorrow, according to Asist Analiz (via Sport Witness).

The shotstopper currently plies his trade for Trabzonspor, with the representatives of leading European clubs set to join the Reds’ for the 24-year-old’s impending international appearance.

READ MORE: David Lynch says Liverpool could return for January target ‘who statistically completely fits the bill’

Do Liverpool need another goalkeeper?

With Caoimhin Kelleher now firmly established as our No.2 keeper, we’d have to seriously question the veracity of the report in question.

Excluding the fact that the Irishman is only two years younger than Cakir, we have a host of talented young goalkeepers who could very well fill in for Adrian’s third-choice spot, should the Spaniard depart the club this summer as expected.

It’s simply not an area in any need of reinforcement in the upcoming transfer window – with that in mind, we’d suggest leasing a dumper truck to unload the required amount of salt that this latest claim is crying out for.

