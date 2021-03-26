Thiago v Tsimikas: Why Klopp will be happy with Spain v Greece draw

There’s always a huge worry when Liverpool players go off on international breaks, as very often they don’t return fully fit…

But Jurgen Klopp has had a few good bits of news already. Diogo Jota didn’t play for Portugal, Trent Alexander-Arnold wasn’t called up for England and now Thiago is getting a rest with Spain as well…

Our midfielder started on the bench against Greece in his country’s 1-1 draw, and only played a short role in the second-half, with Luis Enrique preferring Rodri, Koke and Sergio Canales as his central three.

That’s fine with us – as we’ll need the Spaniard full of energy for our huge ties in April – starting with Arsenal and then Real Madrid…

Kostas Tsimikas, on the other hand, needs minutes, and he got 80 of them for Greece.

The summer signing has played just five minutes of Premier League football for Liverpool, after an injury affected his settling-in period, but it would be great if he developed into someone capable of rotating with Andy Robertson.

The more game-time right now, the better – and we’ll see if Jurgen Klopp trusts him enough to use him before the season is up.