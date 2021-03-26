Trent posts Twitter message to England players after San Marino win following his dropping

This is classy from Trent Alexander-Arnold, in the wake of his England dropping by Gareth Southgate.

Liverpool’s right-back took to Twitter to congratulate the England team on its easy win over San Marino – in what has to be one of the most pointless international fixtures of all time.

It’s a waste of everyone’s time, so in many ways, we’re pleased Trent had no part in it – although still sad for the lad as it will have been an unexpected knock to his confidence.

Still, it gives him some time on the training field with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders to get fully firing for the massive upcoming fixtures with Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Trent will be starting every match until the summer, barring injury – and we reckon he’ll have the bit between his teeth now to prove a few who’ve doubted him wrong.