(Video) Wilfried Singo best bits, as report claims LFC have £17m bid rejected for Ivorian right-back

Liverpool are looking to secure defensive enforcements early this summer, according to latest reports.

Italian outlet TuttoSport boldly claim that the Reds have already offered €20m for Torino defender Wilfried Singo, who’s been a mainstay in the Serie A club’s backline this season alongside Gleison Bremer, who’s also been linked with us constantly.

Perhaps we were scouting Bremer and noticed Singo was pretty tidy, too!

The report does claim Torino have already rejected our advances, with AC Milan also keen on the 20-year-old Ivorian.

Singo is tall, standing at 6ft.3′ and prides himself on his aerial duels and also his ability to dribble out from the back – Joel Matip style.

Torino have also used him as a right-midfielder, but for us, he’d definitely be an option as an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold – although looking at his attributes – and given his age – we think he could also develop into a centre-back.

If we did sign Singo as a right-back, it would effectively be the end of Neco Williams’ Liverpool career, so we’re taking these claims with a pinch of salt for now.