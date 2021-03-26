Xabi Alonso extends stay with Real Sociedad, despite reports linking him with Gladbach move

Xabi Alonso has extended his stay at the helm of Real Sociedad’s B-team until 2022, as revealed by the club’s Twitter account.
The latest update contravenes reports linking the former Liverpool star with a move back to Germany to take over Marco Rose’s Gladbach side, with the manager set to head to Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.
While many of us were excited at the prospect of seeing the 39-year-old leading the Bundesliga outfit, we have to respect his commitment to Real Sociedad.
We can only imagine that Alonso’s decision was motivated by a desire to earn his stripes before embarking on his first major managerial role.
It’s a move that marks a deviation from another former player’s path into management, with Steven Gerrard having taken the Rangers role after only a year as a youth coach for Liverpool, though it could very well pay off for the Real Sociedad B boss in the long run.
