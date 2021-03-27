Braga boss was ‘convinced’ LFC target, touted as ‘Plan B’ for Kabak, would sign for Reds in January

Sporting Braga manager Carlos Carvalhal has claimed that Liverpool were close to signing centre-half David Carmo in the winter window, as reported by RTP (via Live 4 Liverpool).

The Portuguese starlet was reportedly a ‘Plan B’ for loan signing Ozan Kabak, prior to the club’s acquisition of the Turkey international on loan on deadline day.

“David Carmo had one foot in Liverpool,” the coach said. “On the day the market closed before 4pm, I was looking for alternatives because I was convinced that David Carmo would go to Liverpool.”

Could Liverpool go back for Carmo in the summer window?

Given that the defender was treated as a backup option in case we couldn’t secure Kabak in the January window, we’d have to cast some doubt over the club going back to Braga in the summer.

This, of course, depends in large part on the 20-year-old continuing to impress over the course of the remaining fixtures this season, with a notable test lying in wait against La Liga giant Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The reality of the situation is that a new centre-back should be considered an absolute priority for us in the summer, particularly in consideration of Joel Matip’s continuing fitness concerns, with there being a number of directions that the recruitment team could go in.

