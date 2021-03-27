‘I am more proud than ever’ – Sadio Mane responds to questions over LFC future

Sadio Mane has reaffirmed his commitment to Liverpool after being questioned over his future at the club, as reported by the Daily Star.

The Reds’ poor performances this term has seen the side tumble out of the top four places and closer toward the midtable than they’ve been in several seasons, leading some to wonder over our star players’ intentions in the near future.

“I am happy, I am really enjoying sharing the pitch with my team-mates for Liverpool Football Club,” the Senegalese said.

“We have to deal with the situation and not stop believing, but keep fighting, keep our motivation and go again.

“To change it? Nothing else but stick together, be positive and fight. This is what we try to do to change this situation and I’m sure that it will change.

“I am more proud than ever to be a Liverpool player.”

The idea that we may have to start worrying about Mane’s future, as well as fellow forward Mo Salah’s, is disconcerting, to say the least, though we’re delighted to see the 28-year-old reaffirm his happiness at the club.

We at the EOTK can hardly understand how any of the speculation around our front three’s futures has arisen, particularly in light of our recent successes, not to mention the fact that our collapse this term is clearly linked to injuries suffered.

We’ll be a far stronger side next term – hopefully with Champions League football – and we’ve no doubt the squad will be very aware of that fact too.

