New report claims Atletico Madrid eyeing Firmino as Suarez replacement should ex-Red return to Liverpool – El Gol Digital

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool star Bobby Firmino, should the Reds bring Luis Suarez back to Anfield, according to El Gol Digital.

This follows prior speculation over the Merseysiders’ supposed interest in the Uruguayan international, with some reports alleging Jurgen Klopp’s desire to add some experience to his forward line.

The rumour mill is in full swing…

We’ve seen some pretty wild transfer rumours of late, though the idea of Firmino trading places with Suarez this summer has to at least be close to the top of the pile for the most unlikely.

The Brazilian’s form has, admittedly, been dragged under the microscope of late, inviting speculation over his Liverpool future.

That being said, with the club enduring a steady stream of injuries throughout the season, it’s difficult to determine whether or not the No.9 has been a casualty of the turbulent circumstances that have characterised our league campaign.

On that basis, we at the EOTK would be massively surprised if Klopp were to sanction the departure of his key system man this summer.