Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish fielded a few questions from Reds fans on Instagram yesterday, taking the opportunity to praise his fellow Scot, Andy Robertson, before slipping in a cheeky dig at the fullback’s book.

The left-back responded with a score of emojis on his Instagram story, evidently amused by the interaction.

It’s great to see the former forward engaging with the fans on social media, and we’re all for our current players getting involved too.