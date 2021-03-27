Southgate delivers grim Henderson injury update: ‘It’s going to be close to the end of the season’

Gareth Southgate has revealed that Jordan Henderson will face a race against time to be back in action before the end of the season, as reported by the Echo.

The Liverpool captain has been stuck on the sidelines since limping off during the club’s Merseyside derby defeat in February.

“In terms of promises, we can only say that Hendo himself is very optimistic about how the operation went and the prognosis that the specialist has given him as to what is possible,” the England boss said.

“We are conscious that with any injury of that nature, there is a guide and a time defined – but that anything can happen along the way.

“We know it’s going to be close to the end of the season and we will just have to see how it goes.

“He will give himself every chance of being available. And, of course, we also know he is likely to be a bit short of match minutes in high-level games.”

Fabinho’s return will soften Henderson injury blow…

We aren’t quite the same side without the Englishman barking orders in the centre of the park, though the return of Fabinho to the midfield three has somewhat softened the blow of losing Henderson.

Unleashing fellow midfielder Thiago Alcantara, in addition to providing an extra defensive layer ahead of our inexperienced duo of Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips, the Brazilian has provided a much-needed injection of hope into our season.

With our league form potentially on the up, not to mention a huge Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid lined up in April, there’s still a lot to be excited about despite our prior domestic concerns.

