(Video) Diogo Jota nets twice with two brilliant headers in the space of 25 minutes to hand Portugal 2-0 lead

Diogo Jota is enjoying a fine night, at the time of writing, with the Portuguese national team, having netted twice against Serbia in the space of 25 minutes.

His first followed a lovely cross launched diagonally across the 18-yard-box from Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, with the 24-year-old timing his run perfectly to nod home the opener.

The Liverpool man’s second of the night followed a similar trajectory, (quite literally), with Cedric Soares the provider of another remarkable cross to meet the head of the in-form forward.

Considering that the former Wolves star has only recently returned from injury, we’re delighted to see that Jota has not lost an ounce of his edge.

You can check out the clips below, courtesy of SPORT TV1:

Le but de Diogo Jota face à la Serbie ! #LFC pic.twitter.com/7uhlBJzHC3 — Liverpool 🇫🇷 (@RedsFrance) March 27, 2021

Doblete de Diogo Jota ⚽️ Serbia 0 🆚 2 Portugal #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/BWpca6v7xR — Garra Sports (@GarraSportsMx) March 27, 2021