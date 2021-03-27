(Video) Kalidou Koulibaly a ‘no-brainer’ for LFC in the summer, says Reds legend

Steve Nicol has urged his former side to bring Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly to Anfield in the upcoming window.

The former Liverpool man pointed to the injuries suffered in the centre of defence as all the motivation the club needs to go for the Senegalese centre-back in the summer.

Though we’d hardly expect to experience an injury crisis anywhere near the scale of that which we have had to navigate past this term, it makes sense for Jurgen Klopp’s side to pursue another centre-half to prevent such an issue occurring again.

The unreliability of Joel Matip guarantees that we’ll recruit at least one defender come the season end – potentially Ozan Kabak on an option-to-buy of £18m – as we look to shore up the backline ahead of the next league campaign.

