(Video) ‘Reece is now ahead of Alexander-Arnold’ – Journalist explains Trent England snub

Matt Law stated his belief that Reece James “is now ahead of [Trent] Alexander-Arnold in the England pecking order.”

The Liverpool fullback was snubbed by Gareth Southgate for the international squad’s World Cup qualifiers, with the Daily Telegraph journalist explaining that the manager “really likes” the Chelsea man.

Amazingly, Law goes on to add that the right-back will likely be the No.1 choice for England in the long-term.

The idea that Southgate could exclude a Champions League and Premier League-winning Englishman from his squad – not to mention a defender who has effectively redefined the fullback role – just doesn’t make any sense to us.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the London is Blue Podcast Twitter account:

Since it's the #internationalbreak 🥱, we made sure to talk about all of the #CFC players who are in the #England camp this week. Then @Matt_Law_DT said this: "Reece is now ahead of Alexander-Arnold." Oh really? 🦁🦁🦁https://t.co/gDlsQ8ICc3 #ThreeLions #ChelseaFC #liverpool pic.twitter.com/UxeHoa2nNs — London Is Blue Podcast are Emma Hayes Stans (@LondonBluePod) March 26, 2021