(Image) Former LFC star terrifies fans with cheeky post that also trolls Bruno Fernandes

Empire of the Kop columnist and former Liverpool star Jose Enrique was feeling a little mischievous after Portugal’s 2-2 draw with Serbia over the weekend and took to Instagram to catch some fans off-guard.

The Spaniard captioned a photo of Diogo Jota with “BREAKING NEWS: Jota is injured” – before explaining he’s joking.

Further down in the post, Enrique nicknames Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo as “Penandes” and “Penaldo” – playing on the idea that both players pad their stats by taking spot-kicks for their teams.

It’s a little cheeky by Jose, but that’s why we love him – we could have done without the Jota fright, mind!

