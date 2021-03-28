Liverpool could break Arsenal hearts this summer by reigniting interest in long-term target

Liverpool have been linked with a potential move for Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard, who is currently impressing on loan at Arsenal.

The Norway international is a long-term target for the Reds, with interest cited as far back as 2014, and now the Star claim Jurgen Klopp could be set to make a move this summer.

Chelsea and PSG are also credited with interest in Odegaard, as per the above report.

It would break Arsenal hearts if the 22-year-old didn’t sign for them on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell, and naturally they are favourites to land the Norwegian.

As was the case last summer, money could be a problem for various clubs throughout Europe this year – and nothing is certain in football – so Odegaard’s long-term future is still up in the air.

As it stands, the midfielder will head back to Madrid in June, but it’s expected he’ll depart after failing to secure a first-team spot since graduating from the youth team in 2017.

Liverpool lack a natural attacking midfielder in their squad somewhat and a move for Odegaard could suit Klopp this summer, but we’d urge fans to take this rumour with a pinch of salt.