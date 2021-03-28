Liverpool predicted XI v. Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp handed boost as star striker due to return

Liverpool are up against Arsenal in the Premier League in just under a week, in what represents the first game for the Reds after the international break.

The lads have been inconsistent this season – to say the least – but will more than fancy themselves against the Gunners next weekend.

After seemingly turning their form around, with a 4-0 aggregate win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League and a convincing victory against Wolves, Liverpool finally go into a game with their tails up in 2021.

The Reds will of course still be without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson – all of whom are suffering from long-term injuries picked up this season.

Even with Real Madrid on the horizon, there’s no doubt Jurgen Klopp will go big against Arsenal. Here’s how we see him lining up…

In goal will be Alisson, and the Brazilian will have a back four of Ozan Kabak, Nat Phillips, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold – but don’t be surprised if Kostas Tsimikas is given the nod to give Robbo a rare rest.

In midfield will be Fabinho alongside Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago, while a front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino seems likely.

Though Diogo Jota has enjoyed a fruitful international break, we think it’s likely Klopp will give him a rest to keep him fresh for the Champions League – not to mention Bobby’s tendency to turn up in a big way against Arsenal and his recent return to fitness.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson, Trent, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino