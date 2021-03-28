Liverpool preparing two defensive signings for the summer – report

Liverpool are reportedly lining up two defensive signings for this coming summer.

According to the Sunday World, notable for their coverage of Virgil van Dijk’s 2018 switch to Anfield, the reigning Premier League champions want two centre-backs brought in.

Liverpool have struggled this season with a big part of their issues coming from a lack of defensive cover in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip – all of whom are injured.

Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies were both signed in the January transfer window, but the latter is yet to make his debut, with Nat Phillips being the preferred partner for the former.

No potential targets are named by the Sunday World, but recent reports seem to point to Kalidou Koulibaly as someone who Liverpool hold in high regard.

Whether the Senegal captain is indeed on Jurgen Klopp’s shortlist remains to be seen, but the Reds could do with bringing in another world-class option in defence.

Even with Matip, van Dijk and Gomez all fit and available, there is a Dejan Lovren-shaped hole in the squad and it needs to be filled.

We at Empire of the Kop hope Kabak makes his move to Anfield permanent, but nothing is certain in football and the Reds are not obligated to purchase the Turk this summer.