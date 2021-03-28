Liverpool reportedly target 6’2 goalkeeper from former star’s hometown

Liverpool are said to be interested in 19-year-old Genk goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who also claim Serie A giants Roma are keen on the young Belgian.

Interestingly, Vandevoordt is from former Liverpool star Simon Mignoelt’s hometown of Sint-Truiden.

While this has no bearing on if he’s destined to sign for the Reds, it’s certainly eye-catching.

Transfermarkt value Vandevoordt at £1.35 million, which seems a little low for a teenager who has ten senior appearances for one of Belgium’s biggest sides this season.

MORE: Many Liverpool fans say the same thing about Werner as Jota continues to smash it

Along with Roma and Liverpool, Calciomercato credit La Liga outfit Real Madrid with interest in the Genk wonderkid.

After breaking through last season, Vandevoordt has established himself as one of the more exciting talents playing in Europe.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are known to pluck starlets from other clubs, with Harvey Elliott and Billy Koumetio’s arrivals at Anfield speaking for themselves.

As it stands, there aren’t any super-reliable sources reporting the Reds’ interest in Vandevoordt, so we’d urge supporters to take this rumour with a sprinkling of salt for now.