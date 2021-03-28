Many Liverpool fans say the same thing about Werner as Jota continues to smash it

Diogo Jota put in an incredible shift for Portugal last night, scoring twice against Serbia in a 2-2 draw and many Liverpool fans were switched on.

The former Wolves star has really hit the ground running at Anfield over the last six months, bagging ten goals in 21 appearances for the Reds thus far.

It could have all been different for Liverpool and Chelsea, though – over the summer, the Premier League champions’ interest in Timo Werner was well documented.

But there will be no complaining coming from Merseyside, with the German international scoring five times in his first 28 Premier League games.

Many Liverpool fans watching Portugal storm to a 2-0 lead last night, thanks to a Jota double, said the same thing about the two forwards – as they pondered what could have been if the Reds pushed forward with signing Werner instead.

Diogo picked up an injury earlier this season which ruled him out of 19 games, halting his progression at Anfield, so his recent return to form has really caught the eye of fans.

Taking to Twitter, loads of Liverpool fans were praising the club for picking Jota over Werner – below are some of our favourite tweets…

