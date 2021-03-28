Many Liverpool fans say the same thing about Werner as Jota continues to smash it

Diogo Jota put in an incredible shift for Portugal last night, scoring twice against Serbia in a 2-2 draw and many Liverpool fans were switched on.

The former Wolves star has really hit the ground running at Anfield over the last six months, bagging ten goals in 21 appearances for the Reds thus far.

It could have all been different for Liverpool and Chelsea, though – over the summer, the Premier League champions’ interest in Timo Werner was well documented.

But there will be no complaining coming from Merseyside, with the German international scoring five times in his first 28 Premier League games.

MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v. Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp handed boost as star striker due to return

Many Liverpool fans watching Portugal storm to a 2-0 lead last night, thanks to a Jota double, said the same thing about the two forwards – as they pondered what could have been if the Reds pushed forward with signing Werner instead.

Diogo picked up an injury earlier this season which ruled him out of 19 games, halting his progression at Anfield, so his recent return to form has really caught the eye of fans.

Taking to Twitter, loads of Liverpool fans were praising the club for picking Jota over Werner – below are some of our favourite tweets…

FSG know ball — ‎ ً (@lfcsed_) March 27, 2021

Jota showing why he is clear of werner. — Zak (@LFCZakariya66) March 27, 2021

Merseyside,the kop end and Liverpool are very much happy for signing Diogo Jota over Timo Werner. — Don O'Benedict OBE 🇿🇼🇿🇼 (@BenedictSize) March 28, 2021

Big time 💯 — Ryan ➐ (@Ryan14_LFC) March 27, 2021

Signing Jota over Werner may be the best piece of business Liverpool have done in recent years — Jack (@jackmurphy421) March 27, 2021

Another 2 goals for Diogo Jota away to Serbia!! What a signing he was for us when everyone was cracking we missed out on Timo Werner. — Jason Galvin (@Galv_LFC) March 27, 2021

A very unexpected and sweet W for Liverpool transfers was getting Diogo Jota instead of Timo Werner. Finishing and quality of Jota decision making is top top class #diogojota #LFC — FanStatistica⚽🔴 (@VonTheRed) March 27, 2021

Klopp made us all think we needed Werner then snapped up Jota 🔥🔥 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Vl9JDiX5yj — May! (@MarkcusMay) March 27, 2021

Signing Jota over Werner was a masterstroke. — Reece Jordine (@Reecejordine1) March 27, 2021