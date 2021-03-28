Superstar striker wants to make transfer ‘like Thiago’ when he leaves Bayern: “I am not fixed to this club”

Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller has put some Liverpool fans on red alert with recent comments concerning his future.

The German international has stressed he is not “fixed” to the European champions and heavily hinted he could depart the club.

In an interview with The Times, Muller explained he’d be interested in making a move ‘like Thiago’ if he departs the Allianz Arena.

“I’m not fixed to this club, I have a special relationship, I love Bayern before I started playing for them,” he said.

“But when there is a situation where you have to decide maybe to play for a different club it would be no shame and no problem at all.

“Maybe like with Thiago [Alcantara, now at Liverpool].”

While Muller’s comments don’t indicate any interest from Liverpool and Thiago is an easy example for him to use, considering they were team-mates just eight months ago, it’s sparked the intrigue of supporters online.

The Reds have previously been linked with the Bayern star, with reports in 2017 suggesting Jurgen Klopp made an offer to sign the striker amid rumours of an impending exit that never arrived.