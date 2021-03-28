(Video) LFC star Diogo Jota shines as Cristiano Ronaldo throws a strop – Portugal highlights

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota stole the show last night as Portugal cruised to a 2-0 lead over Serbia, before the game ran out at 2-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo had an evening to forget, seeing what looked like a certain goal ruled out, with match officials stating the ball didn’t cross the line and was cleared last-minute.

The Juventus star then threw a wobbler and bizarrely dropped his captain’s armband to the ground in protest.

It was quite weird, but naturally comes from a place of passion – but that didn’t do much to get in the way of supporters’ admiration of Jota, who was Portugal’s best player on the night.

Take a look at the highlights video below – with footage via beIN/DAZN.