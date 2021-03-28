(Video) Liverpool UCL hero reveals funny Rafa one-liner about Everton

Liverpool hero Djimi Traore hung up his boots back in 2014 after a fruitful season with Seattle Sounders, and it seems the Frenchman enjoyed his time there as player as he’s been the assistant coach of the MLS outfit since 2016.

The former full-back wrote himself into the Reds’ folklore by playing a central role in the club’s famous 2005 Champions League triumph in Istanbul.

Speaking to The Redmen TV about his time at Liverpool, Traore revealed a funny one-liner Rafa Benitez dropped about Everton and their European calibre – or lack thereof!

“You see, if you went to Everton you’d have never won the Champions League,” the Frenchman said, quoting the former Reds boss.

Take a look at the video below.

Djimi Traore Interview – @Djimi_Traore19 Rafa to Traore – "You see, if you went to Everton you'd have never won the Champions League!" Your Sunday sorted! This and many more interviews and documentaries streaming now over onhttps://t.co/zXLYSpUShp pic.twitter.com/xi0C0O4q2d — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) March 28, 2021