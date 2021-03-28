(Video) Robertson believes Liverpool have “bounced back” & urges team-mates to finish strong this season

Scotland captain Andy Robertson believes Liverpool have already “bounced back” with recent wins over RB Leipzig and Wolves, following a disastrous run of form at the start of the year.

The reigning Premier League champions are set to lose their crown any week now, with Manchester City edging ever closer to making it mathematically impossible for the Reds to catch up.

Liverpool are up against Arsenal next weekend, but Jurgen Klopp’s focus is almost certainly on the Champions League, with a blockbuster quarter-final against Real Madrid on the horizon.

Take a look at the video below – via the Liverpool Echo.

