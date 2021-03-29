Fans react as Liverpool close in on €40m Konate signing: ‘Better than Upamecano’

Liverpool are said to be in advanced talks to complete the signing of RB Leipzig centre-half Ibrahima Konate.

That’s according to the very reliable David Ornstein, of The Athletic, who claims the Reds are now finalising the deal, which will cost €40 million.

The France international has formed a solid partnership with compatriot Dayot Upamecano at RB Leipzig, but the latter will join Bayern Munich in the summer.

Some fans – Liverpool’s included – have been reacting to the Konate news online, with some supporters highlighting positive aspects of Konate’s game, whereas others have decided to focus on his injury record.

Konate and Dayot Upamecano have formed a formidable partnership at RB Leipzig

The Leipzig star’s fitness woes are somewhat misleading on paper. One look at his record on Transfermarkt and anyone could come to the conclusion he’s injury prone, but the website also compiles precautionary exclusions and includes international/summer breaks in the ‘days missed’ column.

That aside, many Liverpool fans have expressed their excitement of the news on social media, with one Twitter user claiming Konate is ‘better than Upamecano‘ in a glowing review of the young defender who is seemingly Anfield bound.

Here is a selection of some of our favourite tweets below:

