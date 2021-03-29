Ibrahima Konate breaks silence on Liverpool transfer rumours: “Phone ringing all over the place”

Liverpool are said to be in advanced talks to complete the signing of RB Leipzig centre-half Ibrahima Konate.

That’s according to the very reliable David Ornstein, of The Athletic, who claims the Reds are now finalising the deal, which will cost €40 million.

Liverpool fans have been expressing their excitement on social media and it seems people surrounding the player have also caught onto the news.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Konate said his phone has been buzzing “all over the place” today while he’s been trying to relax!

“I woke up, I saw my phone ringing all over the place,” he said – via the Standard. “I just wanted to tell them, ‘Hey, I played yesterday, I’m tired, leave me alone.

“Frankly, I don’t even watch this. We can’t focus on that, there are the Euros and then my return to the club. You have to focus on that and not on the external things.”

Liverpool, in a desperate state of affairs with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all injured, signed Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak in the January transfer window.

But Davies is yet to make his debut for the Reds, while Kabak was signed on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy – not obligation – so their futures at Anfield remain to be seen.

The news of Konate potentially arriving this summer could have an impact – but for Liverpool, it’s good news, as Jurgen Klopp and co. have been crying out for a new top-class defender since the departure of Dejan Lovren.