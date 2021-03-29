Konate to Liverpool news ramps up as reliable journalist drops contract details

Liverpool are reportedly close to signing RB Leipzig and France U21 defender Ibrahima Konate.

That’s according to the reputable David Ornstein, who in his report for The Athletic claimed the Reds are now just putting the finishing touches to the deal which will cost around €40 million.

Further to this, transfer news mogul Fabrizio Romano has dropped some info on the contract Liverpool have apparently offered Konate.

In the tweet below, the Italian journalist reveals a deal until 2026 (five years) is being discussed.

Liverpool are interested in Ibrahima Konaté, as @David_Ornstein reported today. He’s one of the targets in Liverpool centre backs list, but it’s not done/signed yet. RB Leipzig want full €40m release clause to sell him. Talks ongoing on personal terms [until June 2026]. 🔴 #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 29, 2021

Konate has formed a formidable partnership with compatriot Dayot Upamecano at RB Leipzig, but the latter is set to join Bayern Munich this summer.

Liverpool signed Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak in the January transfer window, but Davies is yet to make his debut and Kabak was signed on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy – not obligation – so their futures at Anfield remain to be seen.

The news of Konate potentially arriving this summer could have an impact – but for Liverpool, it’s good news, as Jurgen Klopp and co. have been crying out for a new top-class defender since the departure of Dejan Lovren.