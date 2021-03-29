Liverpool finalising deal for €40m RB Leipzig defender – The Athletic

Liverpool are said to be in advanced talks to complete the signing of RB Leipzig centre-half Ibrahima Konate.

That’s according to the very reliable David Ornstein, of The Athletic, who claims the Reds are now finalising the deal, which will cost €40 million.

21-year-old Konate plays mainly as a centre-half, but can fill in as a right-back or wing-back.

The France international has formed a solid partnership with compatriot Dayot Upamecano at RB Leipzig, but the latter will join Bayern Munich in the summer.

Liverpool, in a desperate state of affairs with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all injured, signed Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak in the January transfer window.

But Davies is yet to make his debut for the Reds, while Kabak was signed on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy – not obligation – so their futures at Anfield remain to be seen.

The news of Konate potentially arriving this summer could have an impact – but for Liverpool, it’s good news, as Jurgen Klopp and co. have been crying out for a new top-class defender since the departure of Dejan Lovren